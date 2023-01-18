See All Neurosurgeons in Tupelo, MS
Dr. Lynn Miller, DO

Neurosurgery
3.2 (37)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lynn Miller, DO

Dr. Lynn Miller, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Integrative Medicine. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.

Dr. Miller works at North Mississippi Neurosurgical in Tupelo, MS with other offices in Edina, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Miller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tupelo Office
    4381 S Eason Blvd Ste 302, Tupelo, MS 38801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 377-5700
  2. 2
    Minnesota Disc Replacement and Spine Restoration Center
    4444 W 76th St Ste 500, Edina, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 831-7246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Mississippi Health Services

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Ataxia With Fasciculations Chevron Icon
Ataxia, Spastic, 3, Autosomal Recessive Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 3 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 4 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Adult Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Pediatric Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pudendal Nerve Entrapment Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Fracture Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinocerebellar Ataxia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.2
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?

    Jan 18, 2023
    She saved my life & got to walking again. I fell 30’ out of a tree & crushed my spine. I really believe she is the only reason I’m alive & not paralyzed.
    Scott Hopkins — Jan 18, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Lynn Miller, DO
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lynn Miller, DO.

    About Dr. Lynn Miller, DO

    • Neurosurgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1013084615
    Education & Certifications

    • Cincinnati Chldns Hosp Med
    • PCOM
    • Dallas
    • Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Michigan State
    • Integrative Medicine and Neurosurgery
