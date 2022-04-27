Dr. Lynn Pluche, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pluche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn Pluche, DO
Overview
Dr. Lynn Pluche, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Western University College of Osteopatic Medicine.
Dr. Pluche works at
Locations
-
1
Family Medicine400 Mobil Ave Ste C2, Camarillo, CA 93010 Directions (805) 445-3310
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pluche?
Doctor Pluche has been taking care of me for over 17 years, and I would find it hard to impossible to recommend anyone else.
About Dr. Lynn Pluche, DO
- Family Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1649385311
Education & Certifications
- Wash Hosp
- Warren Genl Hosp
- Western University College of Osteopatic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pluche has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pluche accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pluche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pluche works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pluche. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pluche.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pluche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pluche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.