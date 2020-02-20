Dr. Lynn Smolik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smolik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn Smolik, MD
Overview of Dr. Lynn Smolik, MD
Dr. Lynn Smolik, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University School Med and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Smolik works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Smolik's Office Locations
-
1
Lynn M Smolik, M.d.770 Welch Rd Ste 250, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Directions (650) 324-1020
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smolik?
Dr Smolik is incredibly competent and caring. I trust her judgement, intelligence and skill and have readily recommended Dr Smolik to friends.
About Dr. Lynn Smolik, MD
- Breast Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1225046451
Education & Certifications
- Surgical Oncology Research Fellowship At Stanford
- Stanford
- Stanford University School Med
- Harvard
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smolik has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smolik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smolik works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Smolik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smolik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smolik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smolik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.