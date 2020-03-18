Overview of Dr. Lyudmila Kats, MD

Dr. Lyudmila Kats, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from ANDIZAN MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Kats works at KINGS COUNTY MEDICAL DOCTOR CARE PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia, Group Psychotherapy and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.