Dr. Lyudmila Kats, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lyudmila Kats, MD
Dr. Lyudmila Kats, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from ANDIZAN MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Kats' Office Locations
South Brooklyn Medical Care PC2705 Mermaid Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11224 Directions (718) 265-2222Monday9:30am - 3:00pm
Compassionate Medicine PC2345 65th St, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Directions (718) 645-4800
Mzl Home Care Agency LLC1819 E 13Th St, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 975-2710
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kats had been treating both my parents for several years now. Being a physician myself, I can attest to a highest degree of her professionalism and knowledge. She is calm, thorough and genuinely caring. I can not ask for a better doctor for my parents!
About Dr. Lyudmila Kats, MD
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1366416018
Education & Certifications
- ANDIZAN MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Dr. Kats has seen patients for Schizophrenia, Group Psychotherapy and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kats on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
