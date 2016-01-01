Dr. M Nadim Alzain, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alzain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. M Nadim Alzain, DDS
Overview
Dr. M Nadim Alzain, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Westchester, IL.
Dr. Alzain works at
Locations
-
1
Tru Family Dental2215 Enterprise Dr Ste 1504, Westchester, IL 60154 Directions (708) 562-8660Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Tru Family Dental19509 Governors Hwy, Flossmoor, IL 60422 Directions (708) 647-7509
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. M Nadim Alzain, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1689292377
