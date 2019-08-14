Overview

Dr. Mabel Perez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Perez works at Sanitas Medical Center in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.