Dr. Madan Paul, MD
Dr. Madan Paul, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE.
Emerson Physical Therapy and Rehabilitationpc825 Walton Ave, Bronx, NY 10451 Directions (718) 583-1400
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Dr. Paul is a great doctor, he has been my doctor for many years. I am on the computer in Mexico trying to find a way to email him. No luck so far. I forgot my Synthrold tab 0.05mg or Levothyroixine 25mcg at home. can I go without pills for 2 weeks. Shirley Ebron
- Nephrology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740358332
- HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
