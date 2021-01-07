See All Pediatricians in Burleson, TX
Dr. Madapura Satyanarayana, MD

Pediatrics
2.3 (44)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Madapura Satyanarayana, MD

Dr. Madapura Satyanarayana, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance and Medical City North Hills.

Dr. Satyanarayana works at SATYANARAYANA MADAPURA MD in Burleson, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Satyanarayana's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Satyanarayana Madapura MD
    11803 South Fwy Ste 103, Burleson, TX 76028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 293-9552
  2. 2
    6426 PO Box, Fort Worth, TX 76115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 293-9552

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Alliance
  • Medical City North Hills

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Newborn Jaundice
Circumcision
Dermatitis
Newborn Jaundice
Circumcision
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (25)
    Jan 07, 2021
    Dr Saty is the best. My son loves him we have been with him since my son was born at Baylor. Since covid-19 he has been running his office alone. Although his office needs a little bit of an upgrade his medical opinion is flawless.
    HECTORS MOM — Jan 07, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Madapura Satyanarayana, MD
    About Dr. Madapura Satyanarayana, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1154376051
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Madapura Satyanarayana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Satyanarayana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Satyanarayana has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Satyanarayana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Satyanarayana. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Satyanarayana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Satyanarayana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Satyanarayana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

