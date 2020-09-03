Dr. Madeline Turner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madeline Turner, DO
Dr. Madeline Turner, DO is a Dermatologist in Lake Orion, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dermatology Center of Lake Orion1261 S Lapeer Rd Ste 201, Lake Orion, MI 48360 Directions (248) 814-7546
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Both my daughter and I have seen Dr Turner for well over 15 years. She’s the best! Very professional and highly qualified.
- Dermatology
- English
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Turner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turner has seen patients for Warts, Ringworm and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.