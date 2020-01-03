Dr. Mezquita has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Madelyn Mezquita, MD
Overview
Dr. Madelyn Mezquita, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR MEDICAL SCIENCE OF HAVANA.
Dr. Mezquita works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Goldenrod900 S Goldenrod Rd Ste B, Orlando, FL 32822 Directions (407) 362-0148Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Orlando Family Physicians LLC811 N Nowell St, Orlando, FL 32808 Directions (407) 259-2383Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Alafaya1834 N Alafaya Trl, Orlando, FL 32826 Directions (407) 627-0062
-
4
Orlando Family Physicians810 N Nowell St, Orlando, FL 32808 Directions (407) 290-9556Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mezquita?
Regular Check
About Dr. Madelyn Mezquita, MD
- Family Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265752000
Education & Certifications
- INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR MEDICAL SCIENCE OF HAVANA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mezquita accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mezquita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mezquita works at
Dr. Mezquita speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mezquita. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mezquita.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mezquita, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mezquita appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.