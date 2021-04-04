Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Madhumitha Reddy, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Madhumitha Reddy, DO
Dr. Madhumitha Reddy, DO is an Urology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Temecula Valley Hospital.
Dr. Reddy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
-
1
Urology Center of Southern Califthe28078 Baxter Rd Ste 450, Murrieta, CA 92563 Directions (951) 677-3000
-
2
Rancho Springs Medical Center25500 Medical Center Dr, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 677-3000
-
3
Temecula Valley Hospital31700 Temecula Pkwy, Temecula, CA 92592 Directions (951) 677-3000
-
4
The Urology Center of So California801 S Main St Ste 201, Corona, CA 92882 Directions (951) 735-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
- Temecula Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reddy?
Dr. Ready listens and cares. I am thankful she has been part of my team. She is a wonderful Doctor.!
About Dr. Madhumitha Reddy, DO
- Urology
- English
- 1568724417
Education & Certifications
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Hesitancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.