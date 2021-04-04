Overview of Dr. Madhumitha Reddy, DO

Dr. Madhumitha Reddy, DO is an Urology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Temecula Valley Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at The Urology Center of Southern California Medical Group, Inc. in Murrieta, CA with other offices in Temecula, CA and Corona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Hesitancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.