Overview of Dr. Madiha Shabbir, MD

Dr. Madiha Shabbir, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL.



Dr. Shabbir works at Success TMS - Chicago in Chicago, IL with other offices in Schaumburg, IL and North Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.