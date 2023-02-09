Dr. Magdalena Budziakowska, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Budziakowska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Magdalena Budziakowska, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Magdalena Budziakowska, MD
Dr. Magdalena Budziakowska, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Dr. Budziakowska's Office Locations
Joseph J. Biundo Jr MD Apmc4315 Houma Blvd Ste 303, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 889-5242
Rheumatology9001 Summa Ave Fl 2, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 761-5481
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr B is Amazing!! If you are looking for a great Rheumatologist...then she is the ONE!. My husband was diagnosed with RA about 2 yrs ago and we are so thankful that we found her. She has worked so hard to get his RA under control. She is very professional and has a great bedside manner. She takes the time to explain everything so that you can understand it. You leave each visit with a clear precise plan for treatment. She is so easy to talk to. We both absolutely love her!!
About Dr. Magdalena Budziakowska, MD
- Rheumatology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1609166313
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
- Loyola University Chicago
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
