Overview

Dr. Magdalena Kowalski, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ringgold, GA. They completed their residency with ETSU- Memorial Family Practice



Dr. Kowalski works at Skin Cancer/Dermatology Center in Ringgold, GA with other offices in Chattanooga, TN, Cleveland, TN and Hixson, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.