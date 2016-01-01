Dr. Magee DeFelice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. DeFelice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Magee DeFelice, MD
Overview
Dr. Magee DeFelice, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Dr. DeFelice works at
Locations
-
1
Philadelphia833 Chestnut St Ste 300, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 861-8830
-
2
Atlanticare Physician Group- Obgyn Eht2500 English Creek Ave Ste 1000, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234 Directions (609) 641-7008
-
3
Nemours duPont Pediatrics, Voorhees443 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 309-8508
-
4
Nemours Physicians Associates33 S 9th St Ste 300, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (800) 416-4441
-
5
Nemours Physicians Associates1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (800) 416-4441
-
6
Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals Inc111 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 503-4040
-
7
Virtua Hospital - Voorhees101 Carnie Blvd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 325-3000
-
8
Memorial Hospital of Burlington County - Psychiatry Unit175 Madison Ave, Mount Holly, NJ 08060 Directions (609) 267-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. DeFelice?
About Dr. Magee DeFelice, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1194854851
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. DeFelice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. DeFelice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. DeFelice works at
Dr. DeFelice has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. DeFelice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. DeFelice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. DeFelice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.