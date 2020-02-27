Dr. Mahendra Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahendra Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mahendra Shah, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda.
Metro Behavioral Care LLC227 Scenic Hwy Ste A, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 513-7666
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- University Miss Mc
- U Miss MC
- Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda
- Psychiatry
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.