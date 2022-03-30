Dr. Mahinderjit Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahinderjit Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mahinderjit Singh, MD
Dr. Mahinderjit Singh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mount Vernon, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh's Office Locations
Mahinderjit Singh Medical Practice PC559 Gramatan Ave Ste 201, Mount Vernon, NY 10552 Directions (914) 668-7386
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
You played CNN and made me very comfortable. I appreciated the intrusive questions which targeted the core of my illness and made felt better about my depressing life. I'm a student at Thomas. Wooton Highschool. and I'm subjective to constant humiliation for my culture and ethnicity and received it from many teachers and students. I highly recommend Docter Singh. I am also nonbinary I don't work 0 and 1. Thanks, Charlie.
About Dr. Mahinderjit Singh, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1538258488
Education & Certifications
- HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.