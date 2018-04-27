Dr. Mahmood Mostoufi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mostoufi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahmood Mostoufi, MD
Dr. Mahmood Mostoufi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Mahmood Mostoufi MD1125 E 17th St Ste E110, Santa Ana, CA 92701 Directions
Went to see him with my 8 year old, she loved him. You can tell he really enjoys his job and is a great doctor. These days I find that rare, I would Highly recommend!
- Pediatrics
- English, Arabic and Persian
- TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Mostoufi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mostoufi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mostoufi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mostoufi speaks Arabic and Persian.
