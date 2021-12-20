Overview

Dr. Mahmuda Tasneem, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Madras Med Coll and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Tasneem works at Office in Federal Way, WA with other offices in Lynnwood, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.