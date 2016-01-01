Dr. Bhana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahomed Bhana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mahomed Bhana, MD
Dr. Mahomed Bhana, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New City, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS.
Dr. Bhana's Office Locations
Suffer Psyc Serv LLC151 S Main St Ste 304, New City, NY 10956 Directions (845) 499-2139
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mahomed Bhana, MD
- Psychiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1841387123
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhana accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.