Dr. Mai Phan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Phan works at Mark Mizner DMD in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.