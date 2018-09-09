Dr. Majda Behani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Behani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Majda Behani, MD
Dr. Majda Behani, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Apopka, FL. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Apopka.
AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatrics at Apopka201 N Park Ave Ste 106, Apopka, FL 32703 Directions
- AdventHealth Apopka
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She is an excellent doctor. She makes my children feel at ease. She is the primary doctor for both son and daughter. She always gives them good advice about nutrition and habits.
- Pediatrics
- English, Croatian
- 1942546205
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Behani speaks Croatian.
