Dr. Maksim Shapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maksim Shapiro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maksim Shapiro, MD
Dr. Maksim Shapiro, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center, MVHS St. Luke's Campus and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Shapiro works at
Dr. Shapiro's Office Locations
-
1
Nyu Hospitals Center560 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-6008MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Nyu Cochlear Implant Associates660 1st Ave Fl 7, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-6008
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- MVHS St. Luke's Campus
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shapiro?
I highly recommend Dr. Maksim Shapiro. He spent time explaining my problem and showing me the MRA results on the computer. I was able to keep in touch with him directly via email and he answered me in a timely fashion, calling me when he felt it was urgent. Not only is he a skilled doctor, but he has a calm and caring attitude. Excellent doctor!
About Dr. Maksim Shapiro, MD
- Neuroradiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1558523902
Education & Certifications
- NYU Med Ctr/Bellevue Hosp/Manhattan VA
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shapiro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shapiro works at
Dr. Shapiro speaks Russian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.