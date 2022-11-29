Dr. Malek Sheibani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheibani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malek Sheibani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Malek Sheibani, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 72 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Sheibani works at
Locations
Integrated Healthcare Medical Group1762 Westwood Blvd Ste 300, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 829-7678
Advanced Ipa Inc.2850 Artesia Blvd Ste 105, Redondo Beach, CA 90278 Directions (310) 214-8000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable, helpful and respectful doctor. Doctor Sheibani advised me well and discovered pre condition that could have developed to cancer. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Malek Sheibani, MD
- Family Medicine
- 72 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheibani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheibani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheibani speaks Arabic and Persian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheibani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheibani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheibani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheibani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.