Dr. Malik Abraham, DPM
Overview of Dr. Malik Abraham, DPM
Dr. Malik Abraham, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Abraham works at
Dr. Abraham's Office Locations
Northwest Orthopedic Surgery, S.C.3030 W Salt Creek Ln Ste 100, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 870-4200Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Abraham is a top notch foot doc! Bedside manner is great takes time to explain everything and I mean everything I am a very ANALytical person and he had more than enough patience and expertise to handle me. I had a deltoid ligament injury and he gave me all the options and I chose surgery and was treated very well by Dr. Abraham and NW outpatient surgery center. He really cares about the well being of his patients, my surgery was on xmas eve and he made sure to contact me personally over the holiday weekend. My pain was very minimal and recovery smooth and the 4 weeks of no walking was tedious but necessary. I was very impressed with Dr Abraham and the entire office at Northwest Orthopedics the Nurses, office staff, MRI & Xray technicians and the doctors all professional courteous and patient centered.
About Dr. Malik Abraham, DPM
- Podiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1972584464
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
