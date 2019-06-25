Overview of Dr. Malini Narayanan, MD

Dr. Malini Narayanan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, Frederick Health Hospital, Holy Cross Hospital and Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.



Dr. Narayanan works at American Spine in Columbia, MD with other offices in Hagerstown, MD, Germantown, MD, Rockville, MD, Frederick, MD, Gaithersburg, MD, Olney, MD and Silver Spring, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.