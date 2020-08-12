Dr. Manal Ibrahim, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ibrahim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manal Ibrahim, DDS
Dr. Manal Ibrahim, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from New York University / College of Dentistry|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Dentistry.
Innovative Orthodontic Centers - Naperville55 S Main St Ste 271, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 919-0153Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- United Healthcare Dental
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Ibrahim?
I was told for years that I need jaw surgery. As an adult, I did not want to go through jaw surgery so I just gave up on fixing my smile. Until I met a person that was also told she needed jaw surgery for years but had a "camouflage" treatment with Dr. Ibrahim and absolutely loved it. I had Invisalign camouflage treatment with Dr. Ibrahim and my open bite is closed, I can smile with confidence now and I can eat pizza with my front teeth (like a normal person). She was the only orthodontist that provided me with an alternative treatment knowing that jaw surgery was not an option for me. She is amazing and her work speaks for herself!
- Dentistry
- 19 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Croatian, Egyyptian Arabic, Italian, Polish, Russian, Serbian, Serbian Cyrillic, Spanish and Tagalog
- Female
- 1730256025
- New York University / College of Dentistry|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Dentistry
