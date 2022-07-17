Dr. Okado has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manami Okado, MD
Overview of Dr. Manami Okado, MD
Dr. Manami Okado, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Okado works at
Dr. Okado's Office Locations
Surgical Consultants of Hawaii Inc.405 N Kuakini St Ste 601, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 536-5811Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Kuakini Medical Center347 N Kuakini St, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 547-9131
Hospital Affiliations
- Kuakini Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Okado explained clearly my condition to be treated and the steps to follow in preparation for the treatment. Her responses were warm, reassuring and comforting, eases my fear and anxiety towards the journey to my surgery. We put lots of trust on her. Mahalo Dr. Okado.
About Dr. Manami Okado, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1366678443
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Okado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Okado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Okado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.