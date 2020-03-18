Dr. Manav Segal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manav Segal, MD
Dr. Manav Segal, MD is a Pulmonologist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from The University Of Texas School Of Medicine At San Antonio and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Manav Segal255 S 17th St Ste 1104, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Directions
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- One Net
- UnitedHealthCare
My husband and I are patients of Dr Segal at his center city office. After being treated at a few “allergy mills” at various offices, Dr Segal was recommended by a friend. He is knowledgeable, patient, caring, listens and responds to every question and concerns in a calm manner, and thinks outside the box in order to resolve issues. His staff is friendly, courteous and accommodating. The physical office is clean. I would recommend this office without hesitation! Dr Segal and his staff are the best by far!
About Dr. Manav Segal, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1275747636
- Creighton University Medical Center
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- The University Of Texas School Of Medicine At San Antonio
- Allergy & Immunology
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
