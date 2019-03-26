Overview of Dr. Mandya Vishwanath, MD

Dr. Mandya Vishwanath, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They graduated from Osmania Med College and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Vishwanath works at Cardiothoracic Surgery in Coeur D Alene, ID with other offices in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders, Maze Procedure and Congenital Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.