Dr. Mandya Vishwanath, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.5 (11)
Map Pin Small Coeur D Alene, ID
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mandya Vishwanath, MD

Dr. Mandya Vishwanath, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They graduated from Osmania Med College and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Dr. Vishwanath works at Cardiothoracic Surgery in Coeur D Alene, ID with other offices in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders, Maze Procedure and Congenital Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vishwanath's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiothoracic Surgery
    2003 Kootenai Health Way Ste 300, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 666-2552
  2. 2
    Providence Northwest Heart & Lung Surgical Associates
    62 W 7th Ave Ste 110, Spokane, WA 99204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 456-0262

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mandya Vishwanath, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851399703
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Osmania Med College
    Medical Education

