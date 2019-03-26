Dr. Mandya Vishwanath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vishwanath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mandya Vishwanath, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They graduated from Osmania Med College and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Cardiothoracic Surgery2003 Kootenai Health Way Ste 300, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 666-2552
Providence Northwest Heart & Lung Surgical Associates62 W 7th Ave Ste 110, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 456-0262
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My condition required a triple bypass and valve repair. That's a lot for a man in his 80s. I was well cared for, well informed and happy with the outcome.
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- 1851399703
Education & Certifications
- Osmania Med College
