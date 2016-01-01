Dr. Cheema has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manjit Cheema, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Manjit Cheema, MD
Dr. Manjit Cheema, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in South Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from BHOPAL UNIVERSITY / GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Cheema works at
Dr. Cheema's Office Locations
-
1
First Health Medical PC10325 114TH ST, South Richmond Hill, NY 11419 Directions (718) 835-1444
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cheema?
About Dr. Manjit Cheema, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1477644524
Education & Certifications
- BHOPAL UNIVERSITY / GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheema accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheema has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheema works at
Dr. Cheema speaks Hindi.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheema. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheema.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheema, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheema appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.