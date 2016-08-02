Overview of Dr. Mansoor Zuberi, MD

Dr. Mansoor Zuberi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Karachi Sind Med College.



Dr. Zuberi works at Comprehensive Psychiatric Services in Walnut Creek, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.