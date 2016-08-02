Dr. Mansoor Zuberi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuberi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mansoor Zuberi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Karachi Sind Med College.
Comprehensive Psychiatric Services3100 Oak Rd Ste 270, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 Directions (925) 944-9711Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Zuberi knows his medications...and can be trusted to prescribe them carefully. He is a very caring person. He is usually on time and I haven't had any problems making appointments. I have been seeing him since I moved to CA two years ago. I am 65 years old---I know that his specialty is troubled teens----but, he has helped me tremendously.
- University Of S Ca/lac And Usc
- University Of Karachi Sind Med College
Dr. Zuberi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
