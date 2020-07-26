Overview

Dr. Manuel Diaz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central de Este - Dominican Republic|Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and Uf Health Shands Hospital.



Dr. Diaz works at HCA Florida Gainesville Internal Medicine Physicians in Gainesville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.