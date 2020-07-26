Dr. Manuel Diaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuel Diaz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manuel Diaz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central de Este - Dominican Republic|Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and Uf Health Shands Hospital.
Dr. Diaz works at
Locations
HCA Florida Gainesville Internal Medicine Physicians1130 Nw 64th Ter, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 310-8620Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Did not have to wait to be seen by doctor! Dr, Diaz is very caring and personable.
About Dr. Manuel Diaz, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center - Bronx NY
- Lincoln Med And Mental Health Center|Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center - Bronx NY
- Universidad Central de Este - Dominican Republic|Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diaz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Diaz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diaz works at
Dr. Diaz speaks Spanish.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.