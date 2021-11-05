Dr. Gurule has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manuel Gurule, MD
Overview of Dr. Manuel Gurule, MD
Dr. Manuel Gurule, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Gurule works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gurule's Office Locations
-
1
N. Mex. Neurology Associates PC4273 Montgomery Blvd NE Ste 110, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 944-7555
-
2
Southwest Recovery and Wellness LLC3874 Masthead St NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 944-7555
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gurule?
He was knowledgeable, kind, and answered my questions with clarity. Very nice.
About Dr. Manuel Gurule, MD
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1235297839
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gurule accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gurule has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gurule works at
Dr. Gurule has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gurule on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Gurule. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gurule.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gurule, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gurule appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.