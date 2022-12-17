Dr. Manuel Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuel Martinez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Manuel Martinez, MD
Dr. Manuel Martinez, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Martinez works at
Dr. Martinez's Office Locations
-
1
Memorial Division of Hematology & Oncology801 N Flamingo Rd Ste 11, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 601-5241Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martinez?
He's is very professional and knowledgeable. You can tell that he is a very nice person, mellow, and has a kind heart.
About Dr. Manuel Martinez, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1447244017
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez works at
Dr. Martinez has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Martinez speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.