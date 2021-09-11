Overview

Dr. Mara Baier, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Baier works at Cigna Medical Group in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.