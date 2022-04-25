See All Neurosurgeons in Englewood, NJ
Dr. Marc Arginteanu, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (41)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marc Arginteanu, MD

Dr. Marc Arginteanu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Arginteanu works at Metropolitan Neurosurgery Associates in Englewood, NJ with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Arginteanu's Office Locations

    Metro Neurosurgery Associates PA
    309 Engle St Ste 6, Englewood, NJ 07631 (212) 410-6990
    Metropolitan Neurosurgery Associates
    1158 5th Ave, New York, NY 10029 (212) 410-6990
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Englewood Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herniated Disc
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Apr 25, 2022
    I had an emergency laminectomy 20 years ago performed by Dr. A. At the time I had a dropped foot (paralyzed from the knee down to my foot) which would have been permanent damage without the surgery. He was not even my regular doctor, but the doctor on call that night at Englewood Hospital. He saved my leg from being paralyzed, and my back feels like I've never had anything wrong with it …even 20 years later.
    Jackie D. — Apr 25, 2022
    About Dr. Marc Arginteanu, MD

    Neurosurgery
    30 years of experience
    English
    1972570588
    Medical Education
    University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
