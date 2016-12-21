Dr. Colman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marc Colman, MD
Overview of Dr. Marc Colman, MD
Dr. Marc Colman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Torrance, CA. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Colman works at
Dr. Colman's Office Locations
Torrance Memorial Physician Network23550 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 125, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 891-6733Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Marc F Colman MD A Prf Corporation3440 Lomita Blvd Ste 252, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 373-6039
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Colman was the surgeon who fixed my deviated septum and the result was wonderful. No more pain in my face, especially during the cold weather.
About Dr. Marc Colman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harbor UCLA Medical Center
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colman has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Colman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colman.
