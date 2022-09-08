Dr. Marc Dean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Dean, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marc Dean, MD
Dr. Marc Dean, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Dean's Office Locations
Fort Worth Office901 Hemphill St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 332-4060
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Overwhelmed, sad and scared is how I felt before going to the office of Dr. Dean. The office staff is positive, friendly and accomodating. My audiologist (Kristin) is thorough and made sure I understood all that she was testing and why. Dr. Dean is simply brilliant. He is interested in your case, spends time explaining what he is doing, and waits patiently to answer any and all questions you have for him. Dr. Dean will not stop until he finds the best individualized solution for you and your needs. This is a practice where I feel safe and where I know I am getting the best care available in the city.
About Dr. Marc Dean, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1730381310
Education & Certifications
- Texas Technical University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Dean has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Dean. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dean.
