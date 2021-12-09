Overview of Dr. Marc Estafanous, MD

Dr. Marc Estafanous, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clarion, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.



Dr. Estafanous works at Retina Care Group, Inc. in Clarion, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Endophthalmitis and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.