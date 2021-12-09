Dr. Marc Estafanous, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Estafanous is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Estafanous, MD
Overview of Dr. Marc Estafanous, MD
Dr. Marc Estafanous, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clarion, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Estafanous works at
Dr. Estafanous' Office Locations
Retina Care Group24 Doctors Ln Ste 101, Clarion, PA 16214 Directions (724) 248-2020Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealth Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Estafanous?
I called Dr. Estafanous on a weekend. Although I wasn’t a patient at the time he explained what could be wrong based on my symptoms. He said to call with any changes or if it worsened and to call office on Monday. I was seen first thing Monday and thankfully it was what he thought. The staff were so nice and I felt comfortable with the whole experience. Thank you Dr. Estafanous.
About Dr. Marc Estafanous, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1437151743
Education & Certifications
- Ucla Jules Stein Eye Institute
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Franklin Square Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
