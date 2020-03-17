Dr. Marc Friedberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Friedberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Marc Friedberg, MD
Dr. Marc Friedberg, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Norwood, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Norwood Hospital.
Dr. Friedberg's Office Locations
-
1
Caritas Norwood Hospital-psychiatry-impatient800 Washington St, Norwood, MA 02062 Directions (781) 769-4640
-
2
Neurosurgical Consultants Inc.1 Edgewater Dr Ste 107, Norwood, MA 02062 Directions (781) 769-4640
Hospital Affiliations
- Norwood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Friedburg is top notch.He has been treating me a little bit over a year for multiple injuries from fall at work.He is very caring and professional.He goes above and beyond in my treatment.I have the highest respect and regard for Dr. Friedburg. i will highly recommend him to anyone that needs an excellent nuerosurgeon.A++++++
About Dr. Marc Friedberg, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.