Dr. Heiser accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marc Heiser, MD
Overview of Dr. Marc Heiser, MD
Dr. Marc Heiser, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO.
Dr. Heiser's Office Locations
Kaushansky Psychology Apc10850 Wilshire Blvd Ste 850, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (213) 342-4888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marc Heiser, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1790002509
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Heiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
