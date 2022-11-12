See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Marc Lustig, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (49)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marc Lustig, MD

Dr. Marc Lustig, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Lustig works at Pediatric Ophthalmic Consultants in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lustig's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Ophthalmic Consultants
    40 W 72Nd St, New York, NY 10023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 981-9800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Exotropia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 12, 2022
    Dr is quick, friendly and has a great diagnosis
    Anonymous. — Nov 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marc Lustig, MD
    About Dr. Marc Lustig, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1053360149
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Lustig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lustig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lustig has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lustig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lustig works at Pediatric Ophthalmic Consultants in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lustig’s profile.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Lustig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lustig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lustig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lustig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

