Dr. Marc Meth, MD

Internal Medicine
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Marc Meth, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Meth works at Century City Allergy in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Robert F Meth MD
    2080 Century Park E Ste 810, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 556-1377

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Penicillin Allergy
Rash
Allergic Rhinitis
Penicillin Allergy
Rash
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eczema Vaccinatum Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Pekin Insurance
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Kate — Mar 03, 2018
    Dr. Marc Meth, MD
    About Dr. Marc Meth, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1508013301
    Education & Certifications

    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Meth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meth accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Meth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meth works at Century City Allergy in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Meth’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Meth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

