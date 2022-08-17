Overview of Dr. Marc Moisi, MD

Dr. Marc Moisi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Commerce Township, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital and Harper University Hospital.



Dr. Moisi works at DMC Huron Valley General Surgery in Commerce Township, MI with other offices in Fenton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.