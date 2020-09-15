Dr. Marc Polecritti, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polecritti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Polecritti, DO
Overview
Dr. Marc Polecritti, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, Bravera Health Brooksville, HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.
Dr. Polecritti works at
Locations
-
1
Julian Institute of Plastic Surgery Pllc10429 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill, FL 34608 Directions (352) 605-1799Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- Bravera Health Brooksville
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Polecritti?
Absolutely great experience, great surgeon, wonderful person took lots of time and cosmetically I look fantastic!
About Dr. Marc Polecritti, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1780889758
Education & Certifications
- South Pointe Hospital-Cleveland Clinic
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center - Horizon Hospital
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center - Horizon Hospital|Upmc-Horizon
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Polecritti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Polecritti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Polecritti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Polecritti works at
Dr. Polecritti has seen patients for Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Polecritti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Polecritti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polecritti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polecritti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polecritti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.