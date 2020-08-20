See All Otolaryngologists in New York, NY
Dr. Marc Zimbler, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.8 (32)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marc Zimbler, MD

Dr. Marc Zimbler, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Zimbler works at Marc Zimbler, MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Morningside.

Dr. Zimbler's Office Locations

    Marc Zimbler, MD
    1009 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 570-9900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Medicare
    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Marc Zimbler, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801873484
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Barnes Jewish Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Nyu Medical Center University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • New York University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Zimbler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimbler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zimbler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zimbler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zimbler works at Marc Zimbler, MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Zimbler’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimbler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimbler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimbler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimbler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

