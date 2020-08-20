Dr. Marc Zimbler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimbler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Zimbler, MD
Overview of Dr. Marc Zimbler, MD
Dr. Marc Zimbler, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Zimbler's Office Locations
Marc Zimbler, MD1009 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 570-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
We couldn't be happier with our experience with Dr. Zimbler. Start to finish his office was kind, professional, reassuring and accommodating. My daughter had two previous rhinoplasty surgeries that went badly. Dr. Zimbler did a beautiful job repairing the damage and making her nose look terrific. He explained everything very clearly and answered all our questions. She is finally so happy . I highly recommend Dr. Zimbler and am extremely grateful to his whole office for the extremely positive experience. Thank you!
About Dr. Marc Zimbler, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1801873484
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Nyu Medical Center University Hospital
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- New York University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
