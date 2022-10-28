Dr. Marco Gomez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marco Gomez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marco Gomez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Castle Rock, CO. They graduated from University Of Colorado-School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Castle Rock Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Gomez works at
Centura Medical Group HealthFit Family Medicine2356 Meadows Blvd Ste 140B, Castle Rock, CO 80109 Directions (303) 218-7774Monday7:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pm
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Gomez is a knowledgeable and kind doctor. I’ve been following him around to different practices for over 10 years. I deducted one star because he is currently at Healthfit Family Medicine and I do not believe that practice is a good one. Their staff did not take any type of accountability for their actions, and everyone seems to just kick the cam or say they’re kicking the cam and doing nothing.
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1811171572
- Flower Family Physicians
- Flower Hospital
- University Of Colorado-School Of Medicine
- METROPOLITAN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Gomez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gomez accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gomez works at
Dr. Gomez speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.