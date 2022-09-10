Dr. Marco Paez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marco Paez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marco Paez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Corona, CA. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Paez works at
Locations
Circle City Gastroenterology2250 S Main St Ste 205, Corona, CA 92882 Directions (951) 364-0432Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Paez was the best! I was having a hard time and he made everything so easy! Thank u again!
About Dr. Marco Paez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Harbor UCLA Mecial Center|Howard University Washington, DC|Johns Hopkins Hsp
- Loyola University Medical Center, Chicago
- Loyola University Medical Center, Chicago
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Paez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Paez works at
Dr. Paez speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Paez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paez.
