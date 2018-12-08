Dr. Antezana has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcos Antezana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marcos Antezana, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.
Dr. Antezana works at
Locations
-
1
Blink Optical LLC904 7th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 860-2387Monday6:30am - 7:00pmTuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmThursday6:30am - 7:00pmFriday6:30am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Antezana?
I am very fortunate that I was referred to Dr. Antezana for my severe itching dermatitis. He has been remarkably thorough by carefully explaining diagnostic and treatment possibilities. He ordered necessary blood tests and biopsies to find out what has been causing my inexplicable itching. Lymphamatoid papullosis is no fun, I assure you. He prescribed some topical ointments that relieved the itching, held off on impulsively prescribing Methotrexate. He even called me twice in the evening !
About Dr. Marcos Antezana, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1104892843
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Antezana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Antezana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Antezana works at
Dr. Antezana has seen patients for Dermatitis, Warts and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Antezana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Antezana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antezana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antezana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antezana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.