Dr. Marcos Antezana, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.



Dr. Antezana works at Blink Optical LLC in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Warts and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.